Summervibes Vol. 2 - PARA

Summervibes Vol. 2 - PARA
Back to designing some dope stuff for High Vibe Live - Summer Vibes Vol. 2 ft @para_beats. Para is serving up a history lesson in UK Garage. Gems on gems with this mix. As they would say this deserves a proper rinse this summer. Early UK Garage at its finest.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
