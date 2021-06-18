Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lorena Lane

Illustration for Studio Science | Blog

Lorena Lane
Lorena Lane
  • Save
Illustration for Studio Science | Blog face yellow black red joy disappointment satisfaction ambivalence anger design process navigation people emotions emotion
Illustration for Studio Science | Blog face yellow black red joy disappointment satisfaction ambivalence anger design process navigation people emotions emotion
Download color palette
  1. Featured Image Large_2880x1600.png
  2. IG Post_1080x1080_Full.png

Illustrated this for Studio Science's blog post "Navigating the Emotional Design Process" authored by Alexandra Allinson, Director, Creative Operations. The illustration is meant to connect with readers who can relate to the varying emotions that often accompany the design process. Here, the emotions represented are disappointment/anger (red), ambivalence (black), and satisfaction/joy (yellow).

In her blog post, Allinson references three areas she focuses on when facilitating the client + designer relationships at Studio Science: expectations, empathy, and engagement. These areas of focus provide a way for all stakeholders to navigate the process in a way that leads to overall success.

Read the blog here: https://studioscience.com/blog/navigating-the-emotional-design-process

Click the image to see it in full size.

Lorena Lane
Lorena Lane
Marketing Designer at Studio Science + Digital Illustrator

More by Lorena Lane

View profile
    • Like