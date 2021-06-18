Illustration for Studio Science | Blog

Illustrated this for Studio Science's blog post "Navigating the Emotional Design Process" authored by Alexandra Allinson, Director, Creative Operations. The illustration is meant to connect with readers who can relate to the varying emotions that often accompany the design process. Here, the emotions represented are disappointment/anger (red), ambivalence (black), and satisfaction/joy (yellow).

In her blog post, Allinson references three areas she focuses on when facilitating the client + designer relationships at Studio Science: expectations, empathy, and engagement. These areas of focus provide a way for all stakeholders to navigate the process in a way that leads to overall success.

Read the blog here: https://studioscience.com/blog/navigating-the-emotional-design-process

Click the image to see it in full size.