The Peak of Mount Tamalpais in Mount Tam State Park WPA

The Peak of Mount Tamalpais in Mount Tam State Park WPA scenery
WPA poster art of the peak of Mount Tamalpais or Mount Tam located within Mt. Tamalpais State Park in Marin County, California, United States of America done in works project administration style.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
