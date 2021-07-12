Teddy Voisin

Markets Dashboard Options

Teddy Voisin
Teddy Voisin
  • Save
Markets Dashboard Options website ux ui backoffice store selling activity merchants backmarket marketplace shopping online e-commerce country market dashboard
Download color palette

Here is a sneak peek to one of the latest project I've been working on at Back Market. A dashboard to help our merchants to have an overview of their activity in all the Back Market's markets and help them spread their activity all around the world.

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼

Teddy Voisin
Teddy Voisin
is a designer with lot of ideas and not enough time...

More by Teddy Voisin

View profile
    • Like