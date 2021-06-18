Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yabe

Yabe illustration spline animation local economy motion 3d yabe
  1. Yabe-3D.mp4
  2. Yabe.png

I did a 3D illustration for Yabe.
Yabe is revitalising the local economy by uniting buyers and traders around a common vision of trade, for a fairer and more sustainable world.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
