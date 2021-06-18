Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MDAP custom letters kinetic type logotype typography motion graphics mdap music logo future design kinetic brain waves music animation logo
The future of music is played with the brain. Logotype design and animation for MDAP , a musician experimenting with music, engineer and brainwaves.

