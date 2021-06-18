Philip M Park

ECG Measure - MY HEART LAB

Philip M Park
Philip M Park
  • Save
Download color palette

Before I left Samsung, the last project I worked on was My Heart Lab: a product solution that helps monitor and give corrective action for users who have or potentially have AFib (Atrial fibrillation). After some time, it's cool to see it win a couple prestigious design awards. Cheers to the talented designers and team that I worked with. Here's the watch UX that I specifically worked on.

Philip M Park
Philip M Park
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Philip M Park

View profile
    • Like