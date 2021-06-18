ECG Measure - MY HEART LAB

Trending designs to inspire you
Before I left Samsung, the last project I worked on was My Heart Lab: a product solution that helps monitor and give corrective action for users who have or potentially have AFib (Atrial fibrillation). After some time, it's cool to see it win a couple prestigious design awards. Cheers to the talented designers and team that I worked with. Here's the watch UX that I specifically worked on.