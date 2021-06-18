Boutica Remastered

This is Boutica Keygen Faury again.

She's a fairy who lives in a whacky wonderful world called Quadrant 5. Boutica is an amnesiac who enlists the help of her friend Emo (not pictured) to collect her scattered memories. What will they learn when all seven hundred and seventy seven memories are recovered?! We'll have to wait to find out!

I decided to refine her a little bit. The base assets are more clearly defined and the animation is composed of fewer frames.