Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Habibi

Coinesa Landing Page - Recreate

Habibi
Habibi
  • Save
Coinesa Landing Page - Recreate logo branding illustration mobile app ui mobile design agency website ux agency design
Download color palette

Hello All👋
This is my latest exploration - Recreate Coinesa Landing Page 🤩
What do you think ?
Press "L" if you like it!😍
Thank you🙌

Have an interesting project?
say hi, rizkifadhilahmhabibi@gmail.com

Habibi
Habibi

More by Habibi

View profile
    • Like