Sprem Instagram Template

Sprem Instagram Template fashion socialmedia graphic design
Sprem Instagram Template - The posts are fully customizable and compatible with Adobe Photoshop.

Features

20 PSD files
10 feed 1080x1080 pixel
10 story 1920x1080 pixel
Well ordered layers
All shapes are vector based
Easy image placement via smart objects

Link : https://graphicriver.net/item/sprem-instagram-template/25795946

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
