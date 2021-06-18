ENGINEERING EXPO 2019

The Engineering Expo (EE) is a big event that is held every year in order to commemorate the Anniversary of Engineering Faculty, University of Lampung (FT Unila), wherein 2019 commemorates the 40th Anniversary.

With the theme "We Walk Together", it is hoped that through this activity the Academic Community of FT Unila can unite and step together to create a Faculty of Engineering which more creative, innovative, and solid.

Held for one week from 8 - 14 April 2019, this activity consists of 19 events involving students, lecturers, and employees in the Faculty of Engineering.

With clear and detailed task distribution, more than 30 designs include logo, pamphlets, banners, merchandise, etc. It has been made to branding this activity, the decoration and documentation of each event can be held properly.

See more at

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121817529/ENGINEERING-EXPO-2019





Thank you!

Public Relations, Publication and Decoration Section of Engineering Expo 2019

Coordinator: Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

Member:

1. Nanda Putri Sazqiah

2. Intan Pratiwi

3. Igo Relindo Pakpahan

4. Denisa Permata Putri

5. Faiq Muhammad Fathurrazaq G.

6. Sukmawati Dewi

7. Ilham Fajar Hudaya

8. Amalia Insani

9. Fransiska Salsalina Bangun

10. Elvillia Anggraini

11. Wildan Naufal

12. Diky Andrean Saputra

13. M. Iqbal Adi Saputra

14. Intan Pratiwi Setiawan

15. Nursella Pilar Ivada

16. Wellica Gustia Putri

17. M. Abid Maulana

18. Gesto Abityo Akbar

19. Rega Pasea Ariska

Logo designed by: Fungki Andi Satria