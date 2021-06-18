Trending designs to inspire you
ENGINEERING EXPO 2019
The Engineering Expo (EE) is a big event that is held every year in order to commemorate the Anniversary of Engineering Faculty, University of Lampung (FT Unila), wherein 2019 commemorates the 40th Anniversary.
With the theme "We Walk Together", it is hoped that through this activity the Academic Community of FT Unila can unite and step together to create a Faculty of Engineering which more creative, innovative, and solid.
Held for one week from 8 - 14 April 2019, this activity consists of 19 events involving students, lecturers, and employees in the Faculty of Engineering.
With clear and detailed task distribution, more than 30 designs include logo, pamphlets, banners, merchandise, etc. It has been made to branding this activity, the decoration and documentation of each event can be held properly.
See more at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121817529/ENGINEERING-EXPO-2019
Thank you!
Public Relations, Publication and Decoration Section of Engineering Expo 2019
Coordinator: Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Member:
1. Nanda Putri Sazqiah
2. Intan Pratiwi
3. Igo Relindo Pakpahan
4. Denisa Permata Putri
5. Faiq Muhammad Fathurrazaq G.
6. Sukmawati Dewi
7. Ilham Fajar Hudaya
8. Amalia Insani
9. Fransiska Salsalina Bangun
10. Elvillia Anggraini
11. Wildan Naufal
12. Diky Andrean Saputra
13. M. Iqbal Adi Saputra
14. Intan Pratiwi Setiawan
15. Nursella Pilar Ivada
16. Wellica Gustia Putri
17. M. Abid Maulana
18. Gesto Abityo Akbar
19. Rega Pasea Ariska
Logo designed by: Fungki Andi Satria