Melissa Friedrich

Plaything concept 2

Melissa Friedrich
Melissa Friedrich
  • Save
Plaything concept 2 thrifting thrift edgy modern vintage playful sparkle eye lips thing play plaything logo brand typography branding illustration color design color palette
Download color palette

Plaything is an "Instagram shop" filled with unique pieces, thrifted or hand-crafted, for eclectic homes. To stand against competitors, Plaything is edgy and modern with a vintage color palette. This concept is less edge than the final concept.

D39473e4143486f91e076cd82e65491c
Rebound of
Plaything concept 1
By Melissa Friedrich
Melissa Friedrich
Melissa Friedrich

More by Melissa Friedrich

View profile
    • Like