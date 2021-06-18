Jhoamn Ch. Lock

SEO TOP

Jhoamn Ch. Lock
Jhoamn Ch. Lock
  • Save
SEO TOP seo app design design ui website web darkmode
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

This is UI for SEO TOP's web, a redesigned platform for business and personal users, this is a redesign based on the darkmode that is currently in trend, I would have loved to show you more screens but it is my first Dribble publication and currently I do not allows it.

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support me, thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Jhoamn Ch. Lock
Jhoamn Ch. Lock

More by Jhoamn Ch. Lock

View profile
    • Like