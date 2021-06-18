Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Melissa Friedrich

Plaything concept 1

Melissa Friedrich
Melissa Friedrich
  • Save
Plaything concept 1 logo branding design vector illustration color palette brand typography
Download color palette

Plaything is an "Instagram shop" filled with unique pieces, thrifted or hand-crafted, for eclectic homes. To stand against competitors, Plaything is edgy and modern with a vintage color palette. This is the chosen and final concept for Plaything.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Melissa Friedrich
Melissa Friedrich

More by Melissa Friedrich

View profile
    • Like