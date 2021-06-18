Introducing RedDoor New Branding

We introduced a brand that will lead our growth as a company, our vision/mission, and overall that expresses our values and beliefs in every shape... Simple, super, powerful.

We are going to change the game by doing the right thing.

The new RedDoor branding was introduced almost 8 months and it has been an amazing process, full of learnings, and definitely teamwork, which without it, it hadn’t been possible.

For myself as a brand/motion designer to be part of a disruptive, groundbreaker company as RedDoor, collaborating in the brand conceptualization/creation, and being part of this awesome creative design team is such an amazing honor, a pleasure, and a remarkable experience.