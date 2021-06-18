Anubis temple and the beyond gate • My Lego Ideas entry

Trending designs to inspire you
Follow this link to see the play features of my Lego Ideas entry, in a 3D animation :
Vidéo Youtube
Follow this link to support my project :
My submission on Lego Ideas Website
More shots :
Instagram | Facebook | Behance.net