Anubis temple and the beyond gate • My Lego Ideas entry

video contest design adventures desert ancient egypt anubis egypt blender 3d affinity photo affinity designer lego ideas lego cgi animation blender3d blender graphic design 3d
Follow this link to see the play features of my Lego Ideas entry, in a 3D animation :
Follow this link to support my project :
My submission on Lego Ideas Website

More shots :
