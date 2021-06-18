Suzanna - A Payment Service App(Fintech)

Hey there,

Here is Suzanna! Africa's first multi language payment service app! I was privileged to lead the design for this project and the experience has been incredible...from conception all the way to handing off the designs to the development team.

Suzanna provides several unique features, my favorite being: payment services in my mother tongue, cryptocurrency sales and purchase, gift card trading and a bunch of other cool stuff. I'm really excited about this project and I really look forward to the launch...

One thing I'm certain is that Suzanna will be a house hold name in the coming years for millions of Africans and by extension, the world.

I'll will be sharing more screens and talking more about the design process and decisions very soon so watch out!

