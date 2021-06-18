Logo Boxyport

Projeto de Logo desenvolvida para Boxyport. A ideia foi fazer alusão ao ramo da empresa ao criar uma interação entre a inicial da marca e o avião, fazendo com que ambos conversassem e transpareça a essência que existe no serviço da Boxyport: Facilidade Deslocamento. Afinal, por mais que o logo seja algo estático, a forma que ele foi construído, e a fluidez do mesmo, faz com que nosso cérebro pre-compile uma sequência de imagens onde praticamente conseguimos visualizar o avião fazendo todo o trajeto de looping representado pela parte superior da letra “B”. O resultado ficou extraordinário!

Logo project developed for Boxyport. The idea was to allude to the company's branch by creating an interaction between the brand's initials and the plane, making them both talk and reveal the essence that exists in Boxyport's service: Ease of Travel. After all, even though the logo is something static, the way it was built, and the fluidity of it, makes our brain pre-compile a sequence of images where we can practically visualize the plane making the entire looping path represented by the top of the letter "B". The result was extraordinary!

