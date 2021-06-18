Emir

Accessibility FTW

Emir
Emir
  • Save
Accessibility FTW failed confirm color ui accessibility pills status
Download color palette

Small change, big improvement. We noticed the previous 'outline' style caused some legibility issues with our users. This new style meets web accessibility standards without losing its essence.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Emir
Emir

More by Emir

View profile
    • Like