Stormwater Coalition of Monroe County Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some days I miss dragging an HB all over my strathmore until my knuckles turned a sickly shade of gray. The markings of a true artist. ✏️
These illustrations created for the Stormwater Coalition of Monroe County were crafted digitally but trust me, they were still a labor of love as my tablet gave out and I spent half the time tediously drawing with my mouse. Shout out to the old art.com that let me hone in my mouse skills back in the 00's.
More nauti work to come, hang tight. ✌️