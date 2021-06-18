Stormwater Coalition of Monroe County Illustrations

Some days I miss dragging an HB all over my strathmore until my knuckles turned a sickly shade of gray. The markings of a true artist. ✏️

These illustrations created for the Stormwater Coalition of Monroe County were crafted digitally but trust me, they were still a labor of love as my tablet gave out and I spent half the time tediously drawing with my mouse. Shout out to the old art.com that let me hone in my mouse skills back in the 00's.

More nauti work to come, hang tight. ✌️