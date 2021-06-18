André

#DailyUI - Dia 2 - Credit card checkout

André
André
  • Save
#DailyUI - Dia 2 - Credit card checkout dailyui uidesign interface fiction userinterface challenge study
Download color palette

#DailyUI - Day 2

Credit card checkout form or page.

Design Hint...

Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
André
André

More by André

View profile
    • Like