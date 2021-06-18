Zanjbeel Sehar

Magazine Cover Design

Zanjbeel Sehar
Zanjbeel Sehar
  • Save
Magazine Cover Design technology creative design branding 3d photoshop expert logo design book cover design graphic design
Download color palette

Happy to present this cover design for a magazine published in 2018, the idea was on technology at it's peak. So put "Sophia the robot" on the cover because I think is the best human creation robo technology at it's best so far.

What do you think?

Wish to get your cover designed?
Feel free to reach out `anishasehar@gmail.com

Zanjbeel Sehar
Zanjbeel Sehar

More by Zanjbeel Sehar

View profile
    • Like