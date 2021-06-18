Magazine Cover Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy to present this cover design for a magazine published in 2018, the idea was on technology at it's peak. So put "Sophia the robot" on the cover because I think is the best human creation robo technology at it's best so far.
What do you think?
Wish to get your cover designed?
Feel free to reach out `anishasehar@gmail.com