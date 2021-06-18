Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Md Shimul Hossain

Banking Dashboard Design

Banking Dashboard Design web dark mode dark colorful dashboard colorful ui colorful finance ui finance dashboard finance clean ui minimal ecommerce admn admin dasboard dasboard design dashboard ui dashboard uiux ux ui
Hey Dribbble!
My New exploration Banking Dashboard Design. It is very helpful all Banking Sector. I hope like this my design all creative people.

If you do like this design then like and feedback Please.

Design Tools: Figma

I'm available for hire
Full-time (Remote), Contract or Project base.
Email me: mdshimuluiux11@gmail.com

