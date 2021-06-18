Mostafa Ahmed

Cinema Booking App

Mostafa Ahmed
Mostafa Ahmed
  • Save
Cinema Booking App home page book movies seats hangout app booking cinema ux
Download color palette

Hello awesome people 👋🏻
This is a new design for cinema booking apps. Hope you like it 😍
Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "❤️". Thank you 🙌🏻

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Mostafa Ahmed
Mostafa Ahmed

More by Mostafa Ahmed

View profile
    • Like