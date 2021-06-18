Daily UI Challenge #008

Daily UI Challenge #8:

Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not evertyhing can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and asthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)

For this one I decided to continue the plant theme from past challenges and design a withered-inspired 404 page! Hope you enjoy!