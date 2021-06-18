Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adrian Lelaj

Daily UI Challenge #008

008 dailyui008 404page 404
Daily UI Challenge #8:
Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not evertyhing can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and asthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)

For this one I decided to continue the plant theme from past challenges and design a withered-inspired 404 page! Hope you enjoy!

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Adrian Lelaj
Adrian Lelaj

