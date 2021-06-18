Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I Spy

I Spy vector illustration design
These are inspired from a spy in a web series who is older and experienced.

Like superman, he has a magical beard which makes him blend amongst the masses.

Just for fun. :)

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
