RAPPI Brand Book 2.0

We were invited to participate in the development of the conceptualization and updating of the brand's visual code. The project comprised establishing directions using as a base a consistent brief in search of a global, multicultural implementation and especially linked to the established personality of the company.

TO BE THE BRAND OF THE ANTI ABSURDS IS RAPPI’S FIGHT

The most powerfull SuperAPP of the world.

We are facing the challenge of implementing consistently of our brand personality and brand positioning in every communication approach.​​​​​​​

Full project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/115189445/Rappi-Brand-Book-20-V1