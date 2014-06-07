4DDDD Visuals

LightFight Animated Thunder II

4DDDD Visuals
4DDDD Visuals
  • Save
LightFight Animated Thunder II light writing light flash long time exposure olympus battle london amsterdam berlin
Download color palette

Simple Updates on behance and more urls in this one.
Something is new is on. The first light-writing battle worldwide. Lets rock down to electric avenue.
Teaser www.behance.net/lightfight

Stay golden.

Lightfight.test still 2x
Rebound of
LightFight Animated Thunder
By 4DDDD Visuals
4DDDD Visuals
4DDDD Visuals

More by 4DDDD Visuals

View profile
    • Like