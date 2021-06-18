Mobile Filters / Material Chips

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Been doing a lot of research around filtering and mobile filters recently and created these "input chips" inspired from Material Design. I like how versatile these are, especially for filtering with multi-select options available.
What do you think?