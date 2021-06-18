Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Levi Jones
Keychron Logo Concept

Levi Jones
Levi Jones for unfold
Keychron Logo Concept typography keyboard keycap lettermark industrial rigid geometric graphic design computer omnitype keychron orange bold portfolio branding ux logo ui brand design
When it comes to mechanical keyboards, Keychron is killing it! More people at Unfold use the K4 than any other keyboard out there.

This morning, our brand team at Unfold was messing around for about 40m redesigning Keychron's logo, and I thought I might as well join them on it!

Let me know what you think!

PS - Keychron, if you see this, we are fans and would love to work with you. 💯

PSS - Shout out to @jkane for always being my inspo 🙏👏😂

