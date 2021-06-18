Keychron Logo Concept

When it comes to mechanical keyboards, Keychron is killing it! More people at Unfold use the K4 than any other keyboard out there.

This morning, our brand team at Unfold was messing around for about 40m redesigning Keychron's logo, and I thought I might as well join them on it!

Let me know what you think!

PS - Keychron, if you see this, we are fans and would love to work with you. 💯

PSS - Shout out to @jkane for always being my inspo 🙏👏😂