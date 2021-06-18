Sleep app: Motivates you to sleep on time! 6/6

Ankit Mishra

Sleep app: Motivates you to sleep on time!

green ux design events clean ui design ux alarm alarmapp sleep sleepapp designapp productdesign
An alarm clock app that encourages you to sleep on time by requiring at least 8 hours of sleep on a regular basis, earn rewards on winning streaks, and unlock new features while developing a good habit through daily reminders through push notifications.

Purpose of this landing page to convince at least 120-150 people about the idea of an app and get the email address from them to take things forward.

