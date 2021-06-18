Slater Sanchez

Gefen Liquor Rebrand (Logo)

Gefen Liquor Rebrand (Logo) vector typography design graphic design branding logo
This design was created with the parameters of conveying a feeling of luxury and class, while maintaining a feeling of friendliness and warmth for an international wine exporter. The leaf comprising the tail of the ‘Q’ ties back to the origins of the product, symbolizing the vines and grapes the wine is derived from.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
