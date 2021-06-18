Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ankit Mishra

Sleep app: Motivates you to sleep on time! 5/6

Ankit Mishra
Ankit Mishra
  • Save
Sleep app: Motivates you to sleep on time! 5/6 sleeptracker alarmapp productdesign product sleep sleepapp landingpage landingpagedesign appdesign
Download color palette

An alarm clock app that encourages you to sleep on time by requiring at least 8 hours of sleep on a regular basis, earn rewards on winning streaks, and unlock new features while developing a good habit through daily reminders through push notifications.

Purpose of this landing page to convince at least 120-150 people about the idea of an app and get the email address from them to take things forward.

Ankit Mishra
Ankit Mishra

More by Ankit Mishra

View profile
    • Like