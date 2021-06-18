Beauty salon App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, Dribbblers!
This is my new concept for a beauty salon
With this application you can quickly make an appointment for a haircut, manicure, makeup also you can buy beauty product from here.
Press “L” if you like it ❤️
Thank you☺️
I'm available for new projects! Send me message:
maharunnesa06@gmail.com