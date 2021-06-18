User Manual Instruction For Medical Devices

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My client had a ready-made instruction for medical equipment with a certain graphic style. My task was to continue the instructions in the same style and send the source code to the client in the vector. I did it with quality and ahead of time.