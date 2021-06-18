Pavel Goberman

Fresh fish

Fresh fish
Fresh fish is an illustration allegory about the vulnerability of the ocean and its inhabitants to human actions. I drew this print especially for a T-shirt that I sell in my store on redbubble

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
