Gabby's Farm - Landing Page for a Farmer to Consumer website

This was a project I worked on for a company many months back. They had an incredible idea which was to help farmers get fresh farm produce directly to consumers at there doorstep. The goal was to help farmers increase there selling potentials while helping consumers live a healthier life.

We needed to develop both the web and the mobile experience for the product where users could easily place orders, schedule delivery date, pick food categories, select vendors and track their orders all from anywhere.

I took a more traditional approach for most of my design decisions. Since we had two user groups: Consumers and farmers, I needed to create a simple and intuitive experience that will create trust in the users mind while they get the best experience. I did this through the theme, color selections, illustrations e.t.c.

