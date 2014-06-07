Saffad Khan

Sequel - Movie Summary

WIP sneak peek of the movie detail screen on the Sequel iPhone app...got some awesome animations for this built on device with the developer ;)

It's all about the transitions folks!

http://getsequel.co

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
