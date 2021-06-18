Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksey Omelchenko

Clarity

Aleksey Omelchenko
Aleksey Omelchenko
  • Save
Clarity desktop app website web app webapp design ux interface dashboard morphism glass morphism glass
Download color palette

Quick overview: Dashboard for financial statements. Clarity company.

Objective: Objective: the main goal was to put a solid design and framework together for the market analysis, create a clean, simple, but sleek, sexy, and appealing layout. Glass morphism style.

Used fonts: Open Sans Family.

Put a like if you like it and write your opinion in the commentary. Thank you!

Aleksey Omelchenko
Aleksey Omelchenko

More by Aleksey Omelchenko

View profile
    • Like