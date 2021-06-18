Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Quick overview: Dashboard for financial statements. Clarity company.
Objective: Objective: the main goal was to put a solid design and framework together for the market analysis, create a clean, simple, but sleek, sexy, and appealing layout. Glass morphism style.
Used fonts: Open Sans Family.
Put a like if you like it and write your opinion in the commentary. Thank you!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.