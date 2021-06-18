Fiona Art

Simple FINGER DIP flowers ~ Sadwich acrylic pour ~ Fluid art for

Hello from Slovenia!

I really enjoy creating flowers with a finger dip and I had paints left from the previous pour, so I did a Sadwich pour. This fluid art technique is really simple, so you can create beautiful abstract flower painting, even if you are a beginner in acrylic pouring.

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Arties colours cadmium yellow light
- Arties colours verrmilion
- Arties colours cardinal red
- Arties colours alizarian violet
- Arties colours dioxazine purple

My colours are mixed with pouring medium and few drops of Pentart silicone oil.
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/bUdV5_TQaTg

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
