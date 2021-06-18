Simple FINGER DIP flowers ~ Sadwich acrylic pour ~ Fluid art for

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello from Slovenia!
I really enjoy creating flowers with a finger dip and I had paints left from the previous pour, so I did a Sadwich pour. This fluid art technique is really simple, so you can create beautiful abstract flower painting, even if you are a beginner in acrylic pouring.
Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Arties colours cadmium yellow light
- Arties colours verrmilion
- Arties colours cardinal red
- Arties colours alizarian violet
- Arties colours dioxazine purple
My colours are mixed with pouring medium and few drops of Pentart silicone oil.
