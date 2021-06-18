Trending designs to inspire you
Church Flyer Template is very modern psd flyer that will be the perfect invitation for your Worship church event or Church Service! All elements are in individual layers and the text is fully editable!
2 PSD files – 4”x4” with 0.25” bleed + 1080×1080 RGB Social Media
Clearly labelled folders and layers
GET IT HERE: https://1.envato.market/4ed2gZ