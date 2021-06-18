Peanut 🚀 Product Hunt!

I'd love to share some of the story behind our new product, Peanut. I wrote up a small Medium article to explain a bit of it – take a look if interested! Show us some love on Product Hunt!

- https://www.producthunt.com/posts/peanut-for-chrome

- https://alexslakas.medium.com/why-we-built-peanut-6cac9182d1f8