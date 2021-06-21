Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bruno Vasconcelos

Popsicle Redesign

Bruno Vasconcelos
Bruno Vasconcelos
Hire Me
  • Save
Popsicle Redesign funny kid fun ice cream ice pop candy vector modern food redesign logo design branding brand
Download color palette

This is not an official work and was created just for this portfolio.
Popsicle is a ‘Good Humor-Breyers’ brand of ice pop consisting of flavored, colored ice on a stick.

See the complete project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121807673/Popsicle-Redesign

Bruno Vasconcelos
Bruno Vasconcelos
Hi, I'm a graphic and web designer from Brazil
Hire Me

More by Bruno Vasconcelos

View profile
    • Like