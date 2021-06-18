Chamroz Logo

AV Photography Logo

Chamroz Logo
Chamroz Logo
  • Save
AV Photography Logo
Download color palette

Hi folks!
I would like to present a new minimalis logo design for a Photographer. Would love to hear your thoughts about it!.. More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!
Chamroz Logo
https://www.fiverr.com/share/1Wd8mp

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Chamroz Logo
Chamroz Logo

More by Chamroz Logo

View profile
    • Like