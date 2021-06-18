Jesse Bowser

Travelers Rest Adventure Club

I was approached by my town to help them create a fun and engaging initiative to get people exploring the parks and businesses in the area. So, the Travelers Rest Adventure Club was born! Along with this fun logo, an interactive illustrated brochure was created, which I'll share soon! Definitely a fun project, and honored to get to help out my small little town with a project like this!

