Ikanji Touch Dribble

Ikanji Touch Dribble japanese kanji icon ios iphone ui app
iKanji touch's icon was recently redesigned for a flatter look on iOS 7. I decided to keep the realistic calligraphy brush as it contrasts nicely with the flatter background.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
