Tekko-Kagi (Samurai Wolverine)

My buddy’s daughter is stationed in Japan, and she happens to be a giant Wolverine fan, and has a birthday coming up — so he wanted to get her something special. No sweat. Let’s dig deep into the Logan lore for this one of a kind gift.

I’ve always respected the history and artistry of Samurai culture (not to mention that I’m a die hard Samurai Jack fan), so the R&D for this piece was a blast.
