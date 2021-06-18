Tekko-Kagi (Samurai Wolverine)

Trending designs to inspire you
My buddy’s daughter is stationed in Japan, and she happens to be a giant Wolverine fan, and has a birthday coming up — so he wanted to get her something special. No sweat. Let’s dig deep into the Logan lore for this one of a kind gift.
I’ve always respected the history and artistry of Samurai culture (not to mention that I’m a die hard Samurai Jack fan), so the R&D for this piece was a blast.
Come and see what else I'm up to!
Book your next creative project:
www.artbycollin.com/connect
Follow me on Instagram:
www.instagram.com/artbycollin
Swing by the shop:
www.artbycollin.bigcartel.com
Drop a line:
artbycollin@gmail.com