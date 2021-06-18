Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matheus

Noodle card envelope

Noodle card envelope mockup 3d clean minimalist black dark graphic design card banking
This one have 2 things way out my comfort zone: 3D and graphic design. It’s the envelope where noodle clients will receive their credit cards. It’s pretty simple and essential, but I think it feels very elegant. The layout I made on illustrator and the 3D on Adobe Dimension.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

