Daily UI Challenge #004 - iPad Calculator App

Hello guys,
This is my version of the calculator app for the Daily UI Challenge.
I based my design in the new QuickNote feature available in iPadOS 15.
It would be super nice to have a calculator in any screen just a swipe away.
Hope you like it!