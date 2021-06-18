Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI Challenge #004 - iPad Calculator App

Daily UI Challenge #004 - iPad Calculator App screen glassmorphism concept ipad calculador calculator 004 dailyuichallenge dailyui ipad ui ux design
Hello guys,
This is my version of the calculator app for the Daily UI Challenge.
I based my design in the new QuickNote feature available in iPadOS 15.
It would be super nice to have a calculator in any screen just a swipe away.
Hope you like it!

