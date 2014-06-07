Brad Blackman

Benefits Rebound

Brad Blackman
Brad Blackman
  • Save
Benefits Rebound tag
Download color palette

Tweaked the previous design into this. It actually fits the existing brand a little better.

05822e38a157774156a7d45204abf8e2
Rebound of
Handcrafted
By Brad Blackman
View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Brad Blackman
Brad Blackman

More by Brad Blackman

View profile
    • Like